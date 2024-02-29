84-year-old Long Island woman celebrates 21st birthday as part of Leap Year

NORTH HILLS, Long Island -- An 84-year-old woman celebrated her "21st" birthday on Thursday due to it being a Leap Year.

Lottie, a resident at Bristol Assisted Living in North Hills, had a Roaring 20s-themed party thrown in her honor.

"One thing I can say, is that if you're in a place like this and always doing things, it makes your life better because you're not just sitting and thinking about not getting older," she said.

The festivities also included a Leap Year cocktail, a nod to the rarity of the day.

