Food & Drink

Heinz 'Hot Dog Pact' campaign calls for equal packaging: Will you sign?

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'Hot Dog Pact' campaign

CHICAGO -- A petition is going around trying to tackle a significant issue that many food lovers just can't understand.

If you have ever found yourself with more hot dogs than buns when you buy equal packs in the store, you're not alone.

RELATED: Round, flat hot dogs? Butcher's unique take on American classic sells out

The issue has inspired Heinz to launch its new "Hot Dog Pact" campaign, rallying for "10 wieners, 10 buns." The effort comes because hot dogs are sold in packages of ten while buns are sold in packages of eight.



RELATED: Joey Chestnut breaks record, eats 76 hot dogs to win 14th title in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

That's why the condiment company is asking people to sign an online petition to get hot dog makers on the same page as bun makers and match up packaging sizes.

This debate has been going on for years. In fact, it was the topic of a scene in the 1991 movie "Father of the Bride."



For more information on how to join the "pact" visit the Heinz website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodu.s. & worldhot dogsconsumer
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News