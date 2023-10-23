Video shows woman being ambushed by 3 suspects during robbery in Heights-area parking lot

Houston police are searching for three suspects accused of forcibly robbing a woman at a parking lot along Center Street in the Heights area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three suspects are wanted after a woman was caught on video ambushed and robbed in the Heights area over two weeks ago.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of the Oct. 7 incident happening in the 3700 block of Center Street.

Police said at about 4 a.m., a woman was walking through a parking lot on her way to work when two vehicles slowly drove by her and stopped.

That's when three suspects can be seen on video coming out of the vehicles, running up to her, and forcibly grabbing her backpack, causing her to fall to the ground.

HPD said the suspects got back into a white four-door sedan and a blue four-door sedan before taking off.

The three suspects are described as unknown males wearing dark clothing.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

