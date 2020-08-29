Food & Drink

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen deployed to SE Texas, sending aid to Louisiana food banks

ORANGE, Texas (KTRK) -- The H-E-B Mobile Kitchen is on the move, serving hot meals in southeast Texas, to help those who were affected by Hurricane Laura.

Partners are set serve breakfast and pass out water and ice Sunday at the corner of MacArthur Drive and 28th Street in Orange, Texas.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m.- 10 a.m. and dinner from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

"For 115 years, providing aid in times of need is the cornerstone of HEB's Helping Here philosophy, which promises to stand by communities during times of crisis," H-E-B said in a statement. "As communities across southeast Texas and Louisiana start to recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Laura, our Partners and disaster response teams have mobilized to provide food, water, and other means of support to those in need."

The Texas grocer also said COVID-19 protocols will be in place during their efforts in the community to keep everyone safe.

