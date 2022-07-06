grocery store

H-E-B rings up No. 1 ranking in new study of online grocers

By John Egan
H-E-B was ranked second in an annual consumer survey by Dunnhumby

San Antonio-based H-E-B has once again bagged a big honor in the grocery business.

In its inaugural study of e-commerce retailers that sell groceries, "customer science" company dunnhumby ranks H-E-B as the best online grocer in the U.S. It beat retail giants Amazon, Amazon Fresh, Walmart, and Walmart-owned Sam's Club to claim the top spot.

"Although the dominance of Amazon and Walmart in the online space might not come as a surprise, H-E-B stands out in first place," the study says, "and it is worth highlighting the regional grocer has the best emotional connection ... out of all of the retailers in this study."

