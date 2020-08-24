H-E-B temporarily changes hours as Texans prepare for storms

The Texas grocer announced that most stores will now open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice.
The Houston-area stores below will have the following hours until further notice, according to H-E-B:
7 a.m. -10 p.m.
- Angleton H-E-B
- Columbus H-E-B
- Alvin H-E-B
- Livingston H-E-B
- Santa Fe H-E-B
7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Wharton H-E-B
Joe V's Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Central Market stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Mi Tienda locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
