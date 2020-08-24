H-E-B temporarily changes hours as Texans prepare for storms

Starting on Monday, 8/24, we will extend store hours with most @HEB locations opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m.



For more, see H-E-B Newsroom here: https://t.co/LzN2HRYcZs pic.twitter.com/IK4MfAvWpt — H-E-B Newsroom (@HEBNewsroom) August 22, 2020

Angleton H-E-B

Columbus H-E-B

Alvin H-E-B

Livingston H-E-B

Santa Fe H-E-B

Wharton H-E-B

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2059889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6385056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you don't live near water, leaders said you should still get prepared.

As southeast Texas prepares for the potential impacts of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, H-E-B announced expanded store hours.The Texas grocer announced that most stores will now open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice.The Houston-area stores below will have the following hours until further notice, according to H-E-B:Joe V's Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.Central Market stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.Mi Tienda locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.