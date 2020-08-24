Shopping

H-E-B temporarily changes hours as Texans prepare for storms

As southeast Texas prepares for the potential impacts of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, H-E-B announced expanded store hours.

The Texas grocer announced that most stores will now open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice.



The Houston-area stores below will have the following hours until further notice, according to H-E-B:

7 a.m. -10 p.m.
  • Angleton H-E-B
  • Columbus H-E-B
  • Alvin H-E-B
  • Livingston H-E-B
  • Santa Fe H-E-B

7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

  • Wharton H-E-B


Joe V's Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Central Market stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mi Tienda locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

SEE ALSO:

How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.


Harris and Galveston counties urge residents to be prepared for potential evacuations
EMBED More News Videos

If you don't live near water, leaders said you should still get prepared.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustontropical stormeye on the gulfbe preparedgrocery storehurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Potential for impacts from both Laura and Marco
Harris and Galveston counties say prepare to evacuate
New video shows first look at Tropical Storm Laura damage
15-year-old shot in neck in SW Houston drive-by shooting
Gov. Abbott declares state disaster for 23 Texas counties
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Galveston Co. Judge discusses preparations for Hurricane Marco
Show More
Hurricane prep kits done on a budget
Map shows where Houstonians report the most flooding
Foul play 'highly suspected' in case of missing 2-year-old
Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of the month
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
More TOP STORIES News