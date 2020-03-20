Coronavirus

H-E-B to extend $2/hour raises through May during COVID-19 pandemic

H-E-B announced Thursday morning it's extending temporary pay raises to its workers through May.

Last month, the company said it would be rewarding all hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners $2 an hour Texas Proud Pay, starting March 16 and lasting through April 12.

But that pay bump will now last through May 10.



"Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners. We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly," the grocer said in a statement. "H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B."

