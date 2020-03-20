H-E-B to extend $2/hour raises through May during COVID-19 pandemic

An update to our Texas Proud Pay - we are extending this through 5/10 for all of our hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation Partners. Thank you to our Partners who are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and customers safe in Texas. https://t.co/XT0ZbrKHiE — H-E-B (@HEB) April 2, 2020

H-E-B announced Thursday morning it's extending temporary pay raises to its workers through May.Last month, the company said it would be rewarding all hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners $2 an hour Texas Proud Pay, starting March 16 and lasting through April 12.But that pay bump will now last through May 10."Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners. We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly," the grocer said in a statement. "H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B."