H-E-B limiting toilet paper and paper towel purchases again

The grocery chain said in an effort to make sure all customers have access to the products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of a handful of products.
Each customers is only allowed to purchase two packs of toilet paper or two toilet paper singles. They're also only allowed to buy two rolls of paper towels.
These restrictions apply to all H-E-B stores.
Below is the full list of item restrictions as of June 27.
FOOD ITEMS
- Brisket - limit 2
NON-FOOD ITEMS
- Bath Tissue Multipack - limit 2
- Bath tissue singles - limit 2
- Paper towels - limit 2
- Acetaminophen - 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger - Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct - Limit 2
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays - 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes - 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes - 2 items
- Hand sanitizer - 10 items
- Hand soap - 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide - 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs - 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves - 2 items
The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the border region:
- Baby wipes - limit 2
- Eggs, less than 30 count - limit 4
- Eggs, 30 count or greater - limit 2
