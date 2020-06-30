coronavirus texas

H-E-B limiting toilet paper and paper towel purchases again

Texas grocer H-E-B is limiting how much toilet paper and paper towels people can buy, once again.

The grocery chain said in an effort to make sure all customers have access to the products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of a handful of products.

Each customers is only allowed to purchase two packs of toilet paper or two toilet paper singles. They're also only allowed to buy two rolls of paper towels.

These restrictions apply to all H-E-B stores.

Below is the full list of item restrictions as of June 27.

FOOD ITEMS

  • Brisket - limit 2


NON-FOOD ITEMS

  • Bath Tissue Multipack - limit 2
  • Bath tissue singles - limit 2
  • Paper towels - limit 2
  • Acetaminophen - 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger - Limit 1
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct - Limit 2
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays - 2 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes - 2 items
  • Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes - 2 items
  • Hand sanitizer - 10 items
  • Hand soap - 4 items
  • Hydrogen peroxide - 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs - 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves - 2 items


The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the border region:

  • Baby wipes - limit 2
  • Eggs, less than 30 count - limit 4
  • Eggs, 30 count or greater - limit 2


MORE ON H-E-B:

How the nation's meat supply could impact Houston stores
H-E-B installs sneeze guards to help keep employees healthy
Possible coronavirus exposure reported at this Texas H-E-B
H-E-B employee helps customer change tire during grocery store frenzy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasfood carttexas newsfoodcoronaviruscoronavirus texasfood safetygrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Chambers County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Brazoria County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Houston nightclub says it's not a club, so what is it?
Liberty County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner places 3 businesses on 'wall of shame'
HISD closing schools due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Facebook Live shooter released from prison early
Lina Hidalgo says she plans on extending new mask order
Houston nightclub says it's not a club, so what is it?
Resident hangs stuffed animal monkey by rope from tree
Restaurant owners want everyone to wear a mask
Show More
Woman discovers dead puppies in bags on rural road
How you can pick up free groceries at HISD schools
Harris Co. prosecutor resigns over controversial Nazis post
Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing
More TOP STORIES News