H-E-B limiting toilet paper and paper towel purchases again

Brisket - limit 2

Bath Tissue Multipack - limit 2

Bath tissue singles - limit 2

Paper towels - limit 2

Acetaminophen - 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger - Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct - Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays - 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes - 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes - 2 items

Hand sanitizer - 10 items

Hand soap - 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide - 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs - 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves - 2 items

Baby wipes - limit 2

Eggs, less than 30 count - limit 4

Eggs, 30 count or greater - limit 2

Texas grocer H-E-B is limiting how much toilet paper and paper towels people can buy, once again.The grocery chain said in an effort to make sure all customers have access to the products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of a handful of products.Each customers is only allowed to purchase two packs of toilet paper or two toilet paper singles. They're also only allowed to buy two rolls of paper towels.These restrictions apply to all H-E-B stores.Below is the full list of item restrictions as of June 27.The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the border region: