Doctor shares what you should buy at the grocery store to reduce your sodium intake

ABC13 went shopping with a cardiologist for the top three things you should be looking for at the grocery store to support heart health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and since February is American Heart Month, ABC13 is sharing how you can make healthier lifestyle choices while at the grocery store.

There are top three things you should be shopping for at the grocery store, according to Dr. John Osbourne, a director of cardiology in Dallas.

"You usually end up going into the produce section, right?" Osbourne asked. "So, you're staying on the outside of the grocery store, and then around the corner, you've got meats and all that. Then further on, that's usually dairy, so that's kind of the place where we spend most of our time."

Osbourne advises everyone to try shopping the periphery of their grocery store for healthier options. He also suggests staying away from processed foods like deli meats and canned vegetables because of the high sodium levels that can lead to high blood pressure.

"Sometimes you'll see lower sodium (labels). Well, what they really mean, it's not low sodium. They went from extremely high sodium to just high sodium. In fact, a recent study shows, if you cut out a teaspoon worth of sodium or salt in your diet a day, you're going to lower your blood pressure by as much as my giving you a pill," Osbourne said.

He suggests looking for the American Heart Association's official mark on food items. It means the item has been vetted and validated as being nutritious.

While reading labels, Dr. Osbourne says people often check for calories, but they should be looking for the percentage of fiber. The higher, the better, he says. It's found in super foods like whole grains that are known to improve your blood sugar levels, weight, and overall health.

Now, everything at the grocery store is more expensive these days, so if fresh isn't an option, Dr. Osbourne suggests buying frozen vegetables as opposed to canned goods. If you absolutely have to buy canned goods or vegetables, he says to be sure to rinse them to remove excess salt or additives.