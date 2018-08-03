SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --Officials are warning residents to take precautions after West Nile virus was confirmed in Sugar Land.
Mosquito samples caught in a trap in the New Territory subdivision tested positive for the virus.
Authorities say they are increasing mosquito spraying to twice a week to the affected area.
Residents should take immediate precautions to protect themselves from West Nile virus by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeve shirts and eliminating standing water around the home.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include:
- High fever
- Headache
- Neck stiffness
- Tremors
- Convulsions
- Muscle weakness
- Vision loss and
- Numbness
People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.
Recovery may take several weeks or months.