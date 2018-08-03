High fever

Headache

Neck stiffness

Tremors

Convulsions

Muscle weakness

Vision loss and

Numbness

Officials are warning residents to take precautions after West Nile virus was confirmed in Sugar Land.Mosquito samples caught in a trap in the New Territory subdivision tested positive for the virus.Authorities say they are increasing mosquito spraying to twice a week to the affected area.Residents should take immediate precautions to protect themselves from West Nile virus by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeve shirts and eliminating standing water around the home.People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.Recovery may take several weeks or months.