West Nile Virus found in Sugar Land mosquito samples

Officials in Sugar Land say residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites after West Nile virus was confirmed in the city.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials are warning residents to take precautions after West Nile virus was confirmed in Sugar Land.

Mosquito samples caught in a trap in the New Territory subdivision tested positive for the virus.

Authorities say they are increasing mosquito spraying to twice a week to the affected area.

Residents should take immediate precautions to protect themselves from West Nile virus by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeve shirts and eliminating standing water around the home.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include:
  • High fever
  • Headache
  • Neck stiffness
  • Tremors
  • Convulsions
  • Muscle weakness
  • Vision loss and
  • Numbness

People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months.
