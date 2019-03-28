One bottle of wine a week has same cancer risk as 10 cigarettes: Study

If you're drinking a bottle of wine a week, you may want to slow down.According to a new study, UK researchers found that drinking one 750ml bottle of wine a week increases the risk of developing cancer over a lifetime by the equivalent of 10 cigarettes a week for women and five for men.Although government guidelines on alcohol consumption advise men and women to drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, the study says there's no "safe" level of drinking when it comes to health risk.The study also says even moderate drinking can put people at risk of cancer.The calculations from the study suggests that if 1,000 non-smoking men and 1,000 non-smoking women each drank one bottle of wine a week, around 10 men and 14 women could develop cancer during their lives.The research team from the University of Southampton and Bangor University used data on cancer risk from Cancer Research UK and data on the number of cancers in the population that could be linked to tobacco and alcohol.The study only looked at cancer, not any other diseases.