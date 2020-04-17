Texas Medical Center reports drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

HOUSTON -- Though the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has reached over 1,500 across nine counties in the Greater Houston area in hospitals across Texas Medical Center's member institutions, current hospitalizations have dropped, according to data released April 16.Week over week, TMC-affiliated hospitals have seen a 7% drop in current COVID-19 hospitalizations, from 747 on April 7 down to 699, Texas Medical Center data shows.Of the medical center's Intensive Care Unit base capacity of 1,450 beds, 927 are occupied, 311 of those by COVID-19 patients.The Texas Medical Center estimates 80% to 90% of COVID-19 patients in ICU require a ventilator.Data from the daily updates is compiled by Texas Medical Center from the Greater Houston area in hospitals across TMC's member institutions spanning St. Luke's, Harris Health System, Houston Methodist, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Hermann, and Texas Children's Hospital in the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller.