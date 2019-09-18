Health & Fitness

Study shows which major airlines have cleanest, dirtiest water

NEW YORK -- A joint study out of New York just uncovered how clean - or dirty - the water is on nearly a dozen major airlines.

The study ranked the airlines based on E. coli and coliform levels as well as the airline's number of water-related EPA violations.

Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines were credited with having the cleanest water.

The dirtiest water goes to Spirit Airlines, Jet Blue, and United Airlines.

While most water is bottled, all airlines have water tanks that are used for making coffee, tea and sometimes ice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessunited airlinestravelairline industrywaterairlineu.s. & worldtravel tipsalaska airlinesspirit airlines
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical depression threatens to dump intense rains
Houston-area school closings and delays
Brays Bayou in Meyerland tops flooding concerns for residents
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
Dickinson prepares as tropical depression slams coast
Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrives to help storm victims
Show More
Missouri City restaurant gives $9,000 to cancer support groups
Student who was shot in face rings 'cancer-free' bell
Woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school
Houston firefighters prepare for high water rescues
Tropical Storm Imelda rushed in and out near Freeport
More TOP STORIES News