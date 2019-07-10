Sports physicals for students offered at $15 and $20

Sudden cardiac death in teens and young adults seems to be happening more and more. Why is it happening, and what can be done to prevent it from happening to your child? @OakBendMedGroup Dr. Cao explains. https://t.co/1JL6FGiEfw — OakBend Medical Center (@OakBendMedical) July 5, 2019

Summer is almost over, and young athletes can get their sports physicals for $15 and $20 from multiple locations in greater Houston before school starts.is offering one last chance for students to get sports physicals for $20.They'll be offering sports physicals and sudden cardiac death screenings on Saturday, July 13, at their Williams Way facility, located at 22003 Southwest Fwy, beginning at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.The cost is $20 and must be paid in cash.A group of OakBend Medical Group doctors will be performing many of the tests and reviewing all test results on site.The medical center says last year, there were two students with potential problems that were found early.No appointments are necessary and students will be seen in the order of arrival. Students must be accompanied by an adult.If you have any questions, you are asked to contact Linda Drummond at 281-341-2864 or you can send her an email atis also offering discounted sports physicals to young athletes for $15.They'll be offering sports physicals at all their Houston centers the entire month of July beginning at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., no appointments necessary.You can get your discounted physical at any of the following locations:3565 College St.Beaumont, Texas 7770116307 FM 529 Rd.Houston, Texas 7709513550 East FreewayHouston, Texas 7701522915 Morton Ranch Rd.Katy, Texas 774494750 Fairmont Pkwy.Pasadena, Texas 7750411826 Broadway St.Pearland, Texas 775844050 FM 762 Rd.Richmond, Texas 774694894 Louetta Rd.Spring, Texas 77388Contact Ellen Dietrick with any questions about MedExpress at 724-597-6281, or