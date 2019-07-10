Sports physicals for students offered at $15 and $20

OakBend Medical Center in Richmond is offering one last chance for students to get sports physicals for $20.
They'll be offering sports physicals and sudden cardiac death screenings on Saturday, July 13, at their Williams Way facility, located at 22003 Southwest Fwy, beginning at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The cost is $20 and must be paid in cash.
A group of OakBend Medical Group doctors will be performing many of the tests and reviewing all test results on site.
The medical center says last year, there were two students with potential problems that were found early.
Sudden cardiac death in teens and young adults seems to be happening more and more. Why is it happening, and what can be done to prevent it from happening to your child? @OakBendMedGroup Dr. Cao explains. https://t.co/1JL6FGiEfw— OakBend Medical Center (@OakBendMedical) July 5, 2019
No appointments are necessary and students will be seen in the order of arrival. Students must be accompanied by an adult.
If you have any questions, you are asked to contact Linda Drummond at 281-341-2864 or you can send her an email at ldrummond@obmc.org.
MedExpress Urgent Care is also offering discounted sports physicals to young athletes for $15.
They'll be offering sports physicals at all their Houston centers the entire month of July beginning at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., no appointments necessary.
You can get your discounted physical at any of the following locations:
MedExpress - Beaumont
3565 College St.
Beaumont, Texas 77701
MedExpress - Copperfield
16307 FM 529 Rd.
Houston, Texas 77095
MedExpress - Houston
13550 East Freeway
Houston, Texas 77015
MedExpress - Katy
22915 Morton Ranch Rd.
Katy, Texas 77449
MedExpress - Pasadena
4750 Fairmont Pkwy.
Pasadena, Texas 77504
MedExpress - Pearland
11826 Broadway St.
Pearland, Texas 77584
MedExpress - Rosenberg
4050 FM 762 Rd.
Richmond, Texas 77469
MedExpress - Spring
4894 Louetta Rd.
Spring, Texas 77388
Contact Ellen Dietrick with any questions about MedExpress at 724-597-6281, or Ellen.Dietrick@medexpress.com.
