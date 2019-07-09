HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Children's Museum of Houston is offering free back-to-school vaccinations every Thursday during the month of August.
Children six weeks to 18 years old who need vaccinations have the opportunity to receive them for free this summer.
Texas Children's Mobile Clinic Program will administer back-to-school vaccinations to the first 150 children to arrive every Thursday Free Family Night from 5 to 7 p.m.
To qualify, parents and guardians will need to bring their child's immunization records.
There is no pre-registration required.
The Children's Museum of Houston is located at 1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004.
For more information visit CMHouston.org.
The Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center is also offering free back-to-school immunizations to children who live in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, July 31.
The immunizations will begin at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The discovery center is located at 198 Kempner St. in Sugar Land.
No pre-registration is required, but space is limited. Parents must be in line before 11:30 a.m. to secure registration.
To qualify, parents and guardians will need to bring their child's immunization records.
Roundtrip transportation is available for $2 per person in Fort Bend County only.
Free back-to-school vaccinations offered at Children's Museum of Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News