Person with measles may have exposed thousand to illness in Austin

Austin Public Health said the person, whose identity or description was not released, was at several locations in Travis County while sick, beginning on Dec. 14 through Dec. 17.
Officials made the locations and dates public for anyone who was at those places at those times.
SEE ALSO: Measles symptoms: Signs you might have an infection
"Out of an abundance of caution, Health Departments in Central Texas are informing people who were at various locations listed below during the specified time frames that they may have been exposed to an individual with measles," the agency's website said.
The locations and times are as follows:
- Dec. 14 (evening): Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6301 W. Parmer Lane;
- Dec. 14-16: HEB, 6001 W. Parmer Lane;
- Dec. 15: Saam Thai, 6301 W. Parmer Lane;
- Dec. 15-16: Mandola's Italian, 4700 W. Guadalupe St.
- Dec. 16 (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Target, 10107 Research Blvd; Marco's Pizza, 11011 Research Blvd.;
- Dec. 17: Austin Bergstrom International Airport, United Airlines gate area.
Health officials are encouraging people who believe they were exposed to see a physician immediately.