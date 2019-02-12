HEALTH & FITNESS

Newton ISD cancels classes over meningitis concerns

After a teacher was showing symptoms of meningitis, Newton ISD has cancelled classes for the rest of the week. (Shutterstock)

NEWTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a teacher was showing symptoms of meningitis, Newton ISD has cancelled classes for the rest of the week.

Newton is about 150 miles northeast of Houston.

Classes were cancelled Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday were previously scheduled school holidays. Classes will resume Feb. 18.

The Texas Department of Health said the type of meningitis the teacher had is isolated. They said the illness doesn't face further risk to students or staff.

The school board says their preventative measures of cleaning and disinfecting the campuses will still move forward.
