Health & Fitness

New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A New Jersey mom said she got a very gross and potentially health-threatening Amazon delivery this week.

Nassly Sales said she ordered two boxes of diapers from the site's Amazon Warehouse section - where open-box and returned items are sold at a discounted rate.

She said the package arrived this week, but when she opened it, some of the diapers appeared to be soiled.

"I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep and the lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light and that's when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded and they are soiled," Sales said.

Sales said she disinfected their nursery and wiped down her 19-month-old daughter, who was born premature, with rubbing alcohol.

The family said they have not tested the substance, but that it looks and smells like feces.

Amazon's website says the company inspects and certifies all open-box products before re-selling them.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, "we are investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessjersey cityhealthchildrenamazonparentingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lubbock PD officer, firefighter killed during icy road accident
Suspects shoot and ram car into store before stealing items
Tortoise whose sex drive helped save species returns to wild
'Fur'ever friends: Two mascots are surprisingly the best of pals
Man killed by trash compacter in Houston industrial accident
New bill would require personal finance to be taught in school
82-year-old Katy man sentenced after killing his wife's boyfriend
Show More
Terrified Spring homeowner hid in closet during storms
Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
High winds rip through Houston leaving damage in wake
Coast Guard ends search for person in water near Galveston
Exploding transformers light up skies over Hobby Airport
More TOP STORIES News