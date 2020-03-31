New coronavirus testing site opening in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As testing continues in our area, a new site is opening up in Sugar Land.
Starting Tuesday, March 31, the United Memorial Medical Center will begin testing in the Smart Financial Center located at 1811 Lexington Blvd.
Despite national shortages as reported, UMMC says they are committed to increasing access to COVID-19 testing.
If you're in need of a test, you can pull up in your car and medical staff will be there to administer the test. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says there are plans to also start a mobile testing facility that will go to different homes in the area.
The idea of the mobile testing facilities is to reach seniors who are unable to leave their homes.
Testing will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and on Wednesday through Friday it will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
