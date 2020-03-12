Coronavirus

Memorial Hermann employees test negative for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amid the rapid growth of COVID-19, testing groups have begun at area-businesses and local hospitals.

Memorial Hermann hospital said 11 of its healthcare workers were in direct contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

The workers were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days while being tested and monitored after one began showing minor symptoms.

The hospital said that each test came back negative. Although no one received a positive test, each of them will have to be monitored again before returning to work.

"We want to confirm for you that the initial tests of the potentially exposed healthcare workers have all come back negative. As precautionary measure and consistent with the recommendations from the public health department, we are testing the healthcare workers again before their return to work."


