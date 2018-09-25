SURGERY

Medical breakthrough helps woman crippled by arthritis wear heels again

EMBED </>More Videos

Medical breakthrough helps woman crippled by arthritis wear heels again

By
MEYERLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Shaun Smith of Meyerland suffered with debilitating pain in her big toe for years. Even the slightest touch on her toe brought excruciating pain, and limited her day-to-day life.

"I couldn't do sports, I could barely walk my dog. If the sheet touched my toe, it was so painful."

Dr. David Bloome of Fondren Orthopedic Group sees this type of arthritis fairly often.

"It can be very debilitating. We think about arthritis in the knees and hips, but arthritis in the big toe can be very crippling and debilitating," Dr. Bloome said.

In the past, doctors have recommended using fusion, which is surgery to cut away part of the damaged joint and fuse the bones together. Fusion can help to relieve pain, but patients lose movement. That can limit sports and activities.

Now, a new product called Cartiva is the first FDA approved synthetic cartilage. Smith opted for a surgery using Cartiva to help cushion the bones in her toe. She says it was life-changing.

The surgery was an outpatient procedure. Within a couple of weeks, Smith was back to her daily activities. Within months, she was back in her favorite high heels and cowboy boots.

Cartiva is only FDA approved for use in the big toe, but trials are underway for use in the thumb and knees. Long term, the synthetic cartilage could have many different uses.

The only downside? Smith says she has been spending a lot of money on new shoes!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgeryshoesmedical researchMeyerlandHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SURGERY
Surgery turns teen cancer survivor's ankle into knee joint
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed
Parents spread awareness as kids get exact same cancer diagnosis
PHOTO: 50-pound ovarian cyst removed from woman
More surgery
HEALTH & FITNESS
'MOANING DEATH': Man lives with rare sudden death syndrome
Houston West Nile patient no longer on ventilator 1 month later
Ovarcome encourages people to talk about ovarian cancer
Alzheimer's disease and dementia to double in US
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Relative of 2 missing siblings in Houston arrested in California
ATM thieves crash into pole, cause power outage in NE Houston
Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Thieves caught stealing hundreds of gallons of fuel from depot
SKETCH: Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
Houston man accused of fondling sleeping Southwest passenger
'MOANING DEATH': Man lives with rare sudden death syndrome
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
Show More
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Teenager survives 49 days adrift at sea
FBI uses parents' voices in search for missing 6-year-old boy
SING IT! 7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
How would you 'fix' Highway 3?
More News