Mayor Sylvester Turner to give a COVID-19 vaccine distribution update

Hundreds of people were sent home disappointed after the Houston Health Department announced it ran out of COVID-19 vaccine doses at the public mega site at Minute Maid Park last Saturday. Despite the glitch in the system that caused them to overbook, health officials still administered 5,451 doses of the vaccine that day.
"It's a large operation. There might be glitches every now and then, but I assure you vaccinations are not sitting on shelves," said Mayor Turner.
Since then, the Houston Health Department announced it is opening 1,600 new COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots for the week of Jan. 25. The appointments are for first doses only.
As of Friday, Jan. 22, those who fall under Phase 1A or 1B of the state's vaccination criteria could visit the city's website to register. The health department announced all slots are full.
All 1,600 new appointment slots are full. We'll announce more appointments as supply increases. #hounews @HoustonTX @HoustonOEM @houmayor https://t.co/PQg9LVtUYl— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 22, 2021
Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers will be verified on site.
UPDATE 2 - People who registered for one of the new appointments slots and received a QR code confirmation without a date and time will be contacted starting Saturday to schedule a date and time for vaccination. #hounews @HoustonTX @HoustonOEM @houmayor https://t.co/0qxMe1AQdJ— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 22, 2021
The new appointments are for the department's new drive-thru vaccination site at Delmar Stadium. The site, operated by United Memorial Medical Center, is slated to open on Monday.
People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away, city officials said.
WATCH: Houston city leaders outline plan to widen vaccine availability
You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.
READ MORE: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston
The video above is from a previous story.
RELATED STORIES:
Coronavirus Houston: Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Houston vaccine allotments mostly to private providers leaves minority communities searching for doses
Scammers use fake vaccine waiting lists to target victims
Teenagers could be compensated for vaccine trial in Houston