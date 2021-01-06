County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions

Here's a vaccine distribution breakdown.
City of Houston
Updated: March 31, 2021
The Houston Health Department is opening an additional 1,000 new appointments for Saturday, April 3.
You can visit curative.com/search to register starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Users should search "Houston - Reed Rd. - Dose 1 Moderna" to find the site and make an appointment on the Curative website. Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers/QR codes will be verified on site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.
UPDATE: The 2,000 new appointment slots for Thursday and Friday are now full. Visit https://t.co/vJFD0NknHa Wednesday at 8 a.m. to register for 1,000 new appointments for Saturday. #TakeYourBestShot#HouNews @HoustonTX @houmayor @HoustonOEM @Curative https://t.co/4hEV8XtqmD— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) March 30, 2021
Information below from March 28, 2021
Approximately 5,000 vaccine slots are open at Delmar Stadium for April 1-3.
With Texas expanding its eligibility on who can get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Houston Health Department said people 18 and older can also register.
The appointments are for first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers will be verified on site.
Residents 60 years old and older can call 832-393-4220 if they need assistance registering. People with disabilities can call 832-393-5500.
NEW: We just opened 5,000 new #COVID19 vaccination appointment slots for first doses of #Moderna vaccine at Delmar Stadium April 1-3, 2021.— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) March 28, 2021
People age 18 and older can visit https://t.co/EmSPV0JG2x to self-register.
The appt portal closes when the slots are full. #HouNews
Earlier this month, the department said a new waitlist specifically for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was open for eligible Houston residents.
The department already had a vaccine waitlist for the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but opted to open an additional waitlist for the J&J shot, which was approved by the FDA for emergency-use authorization over the weekend.
Both waitlists are available at houstonemergency.org/covid-19-vaccines.
The vaccine waitlists have been available for anyone in groups 1A, 1B and 1C under Texas Department of State Health Services criteria, including front-line health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, individuals 65 years old and older, individuals 16 years old and older with certain medical conditions, and those people who are 50 and older regardless of health issues. Effective March 29, all adults in Texas are eligible for vaccination.
According to the Houston Health Department, the waitlists are used to schedule the department's allotment of appointments at the FEMA community vaccination center at NRG Park and its other vaccination sites.
Harris County
Updated: March 16, 2021
People who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at NRG Park through Harris County Public Health will receive a call, text or email the day before their second dose due date.
Harris County launched a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, which anyone can add their name to. However, only those who qualify under Phase 1A or 1B will be contacted to schedule an appointment when more slots open up.
People will be selected for a vaccine slot based on a prioritized and randomized process. As more groups are authorized by the state of Texas, appointments will then be offered to them.
For those without computer access, you can call 832-927-8787 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday to Saturday. Help is available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
Montgomery County
Updated: March 1, 2021
The county health department says you can sign up for the vaccine waitlist by calling 936-523-3916.
The county said the hotline operates Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you are eligible, sign up now by visiting the Montgomery County's website. Additional information and resources can be found at mcphd-tx.org.
Brazoria County
Updated: March 1, 2021
All online vaccine appointment slots have been filled. A few phone-in appointments at the Alvin Clinic (281-585-3024) are available for Phase 1B individuals that have limited technology access.
Residents can join the vaccine waitlist at utmb.edu/covid-19/vaccine.
(To Receive Notifications on Your Cell Phone When Vaccines are Available Download the FREE ReadyBrazoria App)
Residents are urged to check the Brazoria County's website often as more slots are added.
Fort Bend County
Updated: Feb. 9, 2021
Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George announced the county has received a large shipment of vaccines from the state for individuals in groups 1A and 1B.
Eligible residents can pre-register at fbchealth.org.
George reminded residents to keep an eye on their spam/junk folders in their email and calls from unknown numbers to assure everyone who pre-registers gets the correct information to book an appointment.
Residents can call Fort Bend County's vaccine hotline at 832-471-1363 for further questions and assistance.
Galveston County
Updated: Feb. 5, 2021
The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston County Health District, and Galveston County joined together to create one COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, which anyone can sign up for.
For those who may not have internet access or a working email address, a phone bank can assist them with the waitlist registration process. They will be asked to provide an email and cell phone number for a relative or close friend to ensure they receive scheduling notifications. The phone bank can be reached at 877-389-2318 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Signing up on the waitlist does not mean you are scheduled for a vaccine appointment. What it means is that you will be contacted when it is your turn based on age and medical conditions.
Vaccines are being administered at the Galveston County Health District in Texas City.
Waller County
Updated: March 3, 2021
The Waller County vaccine waitlist opened at noon on Wednesday, March 3, for doses of the Moderna vaccine.
To start the registration process, visit the Waller County website.
