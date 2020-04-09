coronavirus texas

Mayor reverses: Houston parks now closing Easter weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Every park in Harris County, including the city of Houston, will be closed for Easter weekend.

In a major reversal of an earlier position, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the closure of about 380 parks and trails in the city, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the holiday weekend.

Turner was moved to make the announcement after a staggering rise in the official COVID-19 case count. Houston added 615 more cases, almost all from results taken from March and earlier this month, to bring the city's total to 1,995.

Houston's death toll also grew by two to 14 total.

Of the new deaths, one involved a white male in his 80s, while the other involved a Hispanic woman in her 70s. All of the city's coronavirus deaths so far involved people with underlying health issues.

The closures are similar to Harris County's order to close parks, which was announced the day before by Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Turner has his faith in mind entering his scheduled briefing of the city's COVID-19 response Thursday.

The mayor has already urged people to attend services electronically and celebrate at home.

