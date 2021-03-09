reopen texas

Magnolia ISD board: Masks not required for in-person learning starting April 1

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Magnolia ISD's school board has decided that masks will not be required for in-person learning. The decision goes into effect on April 1.

According to the district, it is hoping to get more teachers vaccinated between now and then.

SEE MORE: Teachers can get the COVID-19 vaccine, Texas health officials say

This comes just days before Texas' mask mandate is lifted.

Following Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, including ending the mask mandate, almost every school district across the Houston area indicated they were waiting for Texas Education Agency guidance on how to move forward.

But last week, the TEA said it will be up to each school district on whether to maintain mandated COVID-19 protocols.

Under TEA's updated guidance, "a public school system's current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy."

READ: TEA's updated guidance after Gov. Abbott announces mandates lifted



