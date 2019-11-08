vaping

Juul stops sales of popular mint flavor e-cigarettes

Juul is pulling one of its popular vaping pods off store shelves.

The company announced on Thursday that it will stop selling its mint-flavored pods.

The decision comes after recently released studies found the flavor was especially popular among young e-cigarette users.

The company previously stopped the sale of fruit flavors.

It now only offers tobacco and menthol options.

Juul noted in its statement that it has also stopped advertising in the US.

Like other e-cigarette makers, Juul has been facing heightened scrutiny after several deaths that have been linked to vaping.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesse cigarettesvaping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAPING
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
CDC: Vaping illnesses near the 2,000 mark
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge charged after allegedly spending campaign money on mortgage
Expect delays near the Galleria this weekend
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
Travis Scott releases star-studded ASTROWORLD Festival lineup
Sunnier, warmer weather is on the way for the weekend
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery at NW Houston home
Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot
Show More
Simone Biles stays in kennel for Abandon Animal Rescue fundraiser
Texas leads US in murders of trans women of color: report
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
Man claims McDonald's sweet tea came with weed inside
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
More TOP STORIES News