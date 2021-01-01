Houston's public COVID-19 vaccine clinic reaches capacity

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) reminded residents that vaccines at this time were only for people 65 and over and 18 and over who had a serious medical condition. They said registration began with 750 open appointments available.
"Individuals who show up at HCPH locations and are not in Phase 1a and 1b will not receive the vaccine," the department wrote on Twitter.
On social media, some people mentioned their appointments had been cancelled, but HCPH told ABC13 those appointments had been made by people who were not eligible under Phase 1A or 1B.
HCPH urged the public to continue to check back, as well as reach out to their primary care provider or pharmacy for vaccine availability as well.
During the day, the number of calls for appointments overwhelmed the Houston Health Department call center, according to officials. The Health Department quickly dropped the call center format Saturday morning, opting to register people on-site.
"Technology is great until it doesn't work," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted. "Then you revert to how you managed when you didn't have it."
People who met Phase 1A (health care personnel and long-term care facility residents) or Phase 1B criteria and wanted to get vaccinated were asked to proceed to the Bayou City Event Center at 9401 Knight Rd., where they were provided an appointment time.
While the Phase 1B criteria listed 16 as the minimum age, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city would also prioritize minority community.
"The virus has taken a toll, especially among the elderly and Black and brown communities," he said Friday. "The vaccine is our best shot to help prevent people from getting sick and potentially suffering severe consequences."
After the Pfizer vaccine was authorized in mid-December, frontline healthcare workers began receiving doses through Phase 1A of the state of Texas's distribution plan.
Moderna's vaccine was authorized soon after, and vaccinations under Phase 1B began in the state for people 65 and older and people 18 and over who had at least one chronic medical condition, like cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes.
Vaccines at the city's first public clinic were available for no cost for those at "high risk of severe illness and death from coronavirus disease," according to Houston Health Department.
Turner also said he hopes more funding is allocated to the city for vaccine distribution.
People who meet the Phase 1A or 2B criteria are first advised to reach out to their doctor, hospital or pharmacy for vaccine availability. You can use the Texas Department of State Health Services' online map to also find a provider.
According to the FDA, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people 18 years of age and older.
The Houston Health Department will announce additional free vaccination opportunities as supply increases.