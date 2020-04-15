Coronavirus

Houston first responders to begin COVID-19 antibody tests

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters will be among the first that are going to be able to get a COVID-19 antibody blood test.



Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the testing will begin on Thursday, April 16. The tests will be made available for first responders including Houston firefighters and police officers.

The tests are going to be administered at a Walgreens location in the 14000 block of Westheimer Road in west Houston.

"That's going to be a huge help for us," said Pena during a daily briefing of the city's coronavirus response on Wednesday. "It's just one more avenue, and it gives us a quicker return."

Pena said there are currently 75 firefighters in quarantine. The number has significantly decreased in a span of weeks.

An American health care company said it plans to ship millions of the antibody tests across the country on Thursday and intends to have 4 million tests in laboratories by April and 20 million by June.

This new test could detect the presence of the virus, which can help support the development of vaccines and let public officials understand how widespread the outbreak is, the company said.

READ MORE: Abbott plans to ship 4 million coronavirus antibody tests by end of April
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhouston fire departmenthouston police departmentabbott labscoronavirusu.s. & worldmedical researchpolice officerfirefighterscovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stimulus checks will bear Trump's name in unprecedented move
Stimulus checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up
Sugar Land couple with coronavirus dies hours apart
Government nears lending limit on small business relief program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott expected to announce plans to 'reopen' Texas
Sugar Land couple with coronavirus dies hours apart
Stimulus checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up
New data shows Houston COVID-19 deaths remain low
IRS launches stimulus check tracker
UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against COVID-19 benefits
COVID-19 antibody tests to start shipping out tomorrow
Show More
How Texas is spending $38M of federal emergency money
HISD adopts new grading policy for 2019-2020 school year
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Inmate released due to COVID-19 arrested on new murder charge
One more mild sunny day before storms return this weekend
More TOP STORIES News