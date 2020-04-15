Houston first responders to begin COVID-19 antibody tests

New: @HoustonFire is expecting to make rapid #Covid19 anti-body tests available to first responders as early as tomorrow. It will be at a @Walgreens I’m told. #abc13 https://t.co/gMtJAJwvKC — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) April 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters will be among the first that are going to be able to get a COVID-19 antibody blood test.Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the testing will begin on Thursday, April 16. The tests will be made available for first responders including Houston firefighters and police officers.The tests are going to be administered at a Walgreens location in the 14000 block of Westheimer Road in west Houston."That's going to be a huge help for us," said Pena during a daily briefing of the city's coronavirus response on Wednesday. "It's just one more avenue, and it gives us a quicker return."Pena said there are currently 75 firefighters in quarantine. The number has significantly decreased in a span of weeks.An American health care company said it plans to ship millions of the antibody tests across the country on Thursday and intends to have 4 million tests in laboratories by April and 20 million by June.This new test could detect the presence of the virus, which can help support the development of vaccines and let public officials understand how widespread the outbreak is, the company said.