coronavirus texas

Houston-area surpasses 400 coronavirus cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area has surpassed 400 COVID-19 cases.

There have now been 420 cases identified over the past several weeks.

In addition, Harris County has already crossed 100 cases, the first reporting county or city to have patients in the triple-digits.

Elsewhere, officials in Washington County identified their first case.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 407

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 68 cases

Harris County: 135 cases, 1 death

Brazoria County: 33 cases

Brazos County: 28 cases

Chambers County: 2 cases

Fort Bend County: 54 cases

Galveston County: 40 cases

Grimes County: 2 cases

Liberty County: 2 cases

Matagorda County: 9 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 41 cases

Wharton County: 3 cases

Walker County: 1 case

Washington County: 1 case

Washington County: 1 case

Austin County: 1 case

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonfort bend countygalveston countymatagorda countyhealthtexas newsoutbreakcoronavirushealth watchcoronavirus texashealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
LIVE: Houston mayor offers update on COVID-19 response
Traveled to these places? Texas issues self-quarantine order
46 new hospital beds added in Houston in midst of outbreak
Harris Co. judge gives COVID-19 update on 2nd day of order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traveled to these places? Texas issues self-quarantine order
LIVE: Houston mayor offers update on COVID-19 response
Harris Co. judge gives COVID-19 update on 2nd day of order
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Stay 'Houston Strong' by helping these charities' COVID-19 efforts
Houston sewer overflow reports double during COVID-19 crisis
46 new hospital beds added in Houston in midst of outbreak
Show More
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Coronavirus could speed up Houston road construction
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
Houston workers struggling in midst of pandemic, survey shows
More TOP STORIES News