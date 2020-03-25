Houston-area surpasses 400 coronavirus cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area has surpassed 400 COVID-19 cases.
There have now been 420 cases identified over the past several weeks.
In addition, Harris County has already crossed 100 cases, the first reporting county or city to have patients in the triple-digits.
Elsewhere, officials in Washington County identified their first case.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 407
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 68 cases
Harris County: 135 cases, 1 death
Brazoria County: 33 cases
Brazos County: 28 cases
Chambers County: 2 cases
Fort Bend County: 54 cases
Galveston County: 40 cases
Grimes County: 2 cases
Liberty County: 2 cases
Matagorda County: 9 cases, 1 death
Montgomery County: 41 cases
Wharton County: 3 cases
Walker County: 1 case
Washington County: 1 case
Austin County: 1 case
