coronavirus texas

Houston-area leads state in number of COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area leads the state in the number of COVID-19 cases ias the state heads closer to a full month with the pandemic.

As of Thursday, the Texas Department of Health has confirmed 4,669 cases, with the death toll rising to at least 70 statewide.

Of the 254 Texas counties, the health department said 143 of them have reported at least one case.

In a breakdown of major metropolitan areas with cases, Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, has confirmed at least 895 cases; Dallas with 831; and Austin with 351.

With the cases come the need for hospital care and ventilators. According to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, 917 patients have been hospitalized so far with COVID-19, and 775 ventilators have to be used out of an available 1,269. This covers 147 hospitals in a 25-county region surrounding Houston.

In a sign that the coronavirus threat is only expanding into a new month, Texas confirmed hundreds of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring the state's total closer to 4,000.

With the new case total and more testing sites, officials said 50,679 people in the state have been tested.

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered social distancing activities to be extended through the end of April. He already issued a quarantine order for travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots.

Abbott also ordered schools to remain closed through May 4.

SEE ALSO: Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
28 Austin spring breakers test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico trip
EMBED More News Videos

In the video above captured earlier this month, despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.



INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustintexas newscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Hexa Containment evolves with COVID-19 outbreak
Slim Thug drives around week after saying he has coronavirus
Texas could be next coronavirus hotspot, expert says
Camden apartments giving $2K each to residents who lost jobs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Storm chances rise Friday and Saturday
Camden apartments giving $2K each to residents who lost jobs
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
Slim Thug drives around week after saying he has coronavirus
Texas could be next coronavirus hotspot, expert says
Show More
Baylor wants positive COVID-19 patients to participate in trial
Husband supports wife on chemo from outside window
3 Houston-area CVS employees test positive for COVID-19
'No end in sight' for unemployed as 6.6 million more apply
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from jail due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News