Harris County parks to close Friday due to coronavirus outbreak

The move reverses the county's original order that allowed parks to remain open. However, public benches, exercise equipment, playgrounds and basketball courts were off-limits to eliminate contact with others.
The closures are expected to last beyond the Easter holiday weekend.
While parks in the county are being ordered to close, Houston city parks remain open. Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered the removal of basketball goals and volleyball nets at all city parks last week.
Below is a list of some Harris County parks:
- Alexander Deussen Park, 12303 Sonnier St.
- Bear Creek Pioneers Park, 3535 War Memorial Dr.
- Challenger Seven Memorial Park, 2301 W Nasa Blvd.
- Jesse H. Jones Park & Nature Center, 20634 Kenswick Dr.
- Kleb Woods Nature Preserve and Center, 20303 Draper Rd.
- Mercer Botanic Gardens, 22306 Aldine Westfield Rd.
- Spring Creek Greenway in Spring
- Terry Hershey Park, 15200 Memorial Dr.
- Tom Bass Regional Park, 3452 Fellows Rd.
- Bay Area Park, 7500 Bay Area Blvd.
- Clear Lake Park, 5001 E NASA Pkwy.
For a full map of Harris County parks, click here.
