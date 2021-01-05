coronavirus texas

Harris County Judge to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization surge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be discussing the recent hospitalization surges in the area due to COVID-19.

Along with the hospitalization surges, Hidalgo is also expected to talk about potential restrictions coming.

This comes just one day after an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated that any Trauma Service Area (TSA) that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeds 15% must close bars and reduce restaurant capacity to 50%.

Watch Judge Line Hidalgo's conference on ABC13.com and in the video above.

On Monday, TSA Q, a region that includes Harris County, was just one day away from having COVID-19 hospitalizations at 15% or higher for seven days in a row, according to data from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Because of that, the Houston area could soon experience COVID-19 restrictions seen during the earlier phases of reopening.
READ MORE: If Houston cases continue to rise, here are the restrictions that could be coming

Department of State Health Services data showed Texas TSA Q was at 15% from Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, which is six days in a row. If that percent drops below 15% on day seven, then a reduction in restaurant capacity would not be required.

TSA Q includes the following counties: Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Wharton.

SEE ALSO: Bars ordered closed in several SE Texas counties

The video above is from a previous story.
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyhoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus pandemicrestaurantrestaurantscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
