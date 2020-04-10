coronavirus texas

Gov. Greg Abbott working on executive order to reopen businesses in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- During a news conference on Good Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he's working on ways to get Texans back to work.

Abbott said he plans to sign an executive order next week discussing the possibility of reopening businesses in Texas.

"We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods," Abbott said. "We can and we must do this. We can do both, expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work. One thing about Texans, they enjoy working and they want to get back into the workforce. We have to come up with strategies on how we can do this safely."

As of Friday, the Texas Department of Health has confirmed 11,671 COVID-19 cases in 176 counties. The state's death toll is 226. There are more than 20,000 hospital beds available statewide, and 7,834 ventilators.

Harris County, which includes Houston, has the most cases in Texas.

Abbott said he's been in contact with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo about the medical facility that's been set up at the NRG Stadium.

"If we have an overflow of a number of COVID-19 patients, the facility will work with the US Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA and the National Guard to make sure we have enough testing capabilities," Abbott said.



RELATED: Medical shelter being built at NRG Park for emergency coronavirus use

Earlier in the week, Abbott announced new drive-thru testing coming soon to Walgreens locations that should give results in 15 minutes.

While the timing of the rollout has not been announced, the speedy testing should exponentially increase the amount of tests done in the state. So far, at least 116,000 people have been tested.

SEE MORE: Texas conducts fewest COVID-19 tests per capita

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
