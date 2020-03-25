Gov. Abbott wants SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, sent a letter on Tuesday to the United States Department of Agriculture seeking permission to allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits at take-out and drive-thru restaurants."As we continue in our efforts to combat COVID-19, the state must do everything it can to make life more manageable for citizens and ensure that Texans can provide meals for their families," said Abbott. "This waiver will go a long way in doing just that. I urge the federal government to quickly approve this waiver, giving Texans another food option during this public health emergency."The state also wants to streamline the application process, including approval and agreement execution, according to the letter.In a news conference on Tuesday, March 24, Abbott said a total of 715 Texans have tested positive for coronavirus and 11 people have died. He added more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the state.