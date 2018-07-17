HEALTH & FITNESS

First 2018 human case of West Nile Virus reported in Galveston County

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials have confirmed one case of the West Nile Virus in Galveston County. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston County has reported its first human case of West Nile Virus in 2018

Health officials say the female patient, who lives on Galveston Island, was treated and has since recovered.

Galveston County says it was notified about the case as part of its mosquito spraying efforts.

Now, health officials are reminding everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using repellents and wearing long sleeves and pants if going outdoors.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include:
  • High fever
  • Headache
  • Neck stiffness
  • Tremors
  • Convulsions
  • Muscle weakness
  • Vision loss
  • Numbness
People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months.
RELATED: How can you protect yourself from mosquitoes?
EMBED More News Videos

How can you protect yourself from mosquitoes?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwest nile virusmosquitohealthGalveston CountyGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Woman finds tapeworm in spine after 'electric shocks' in legs
Pregnant women suffering more heart attacks, study says
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Former Destiny's Child singer seeks mental health help
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News