GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Galveston County has reported its first human case of West Nile Virus in 2018
Health officials say the female patient, who lives on Galveston Island, was treated and has since recovered.
Galveston County says it was notified about the case as part of its mosquito spraying efforts.
Now, health officials are reminding everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using repellents and wearing long sleeves and pants if going outdoors.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include:
- High fever
- Headache
- Neck stiffness
- Tremors
- Convulsions
- Muscle weakness
- Vision loss
- Numbness
Recovery may take several weeks or months.
