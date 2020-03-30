coronavirus texas

Fort Bend County to open 1st free coronavirus testing site

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County is opening its first free, county-supported coronavirus testing site as positive cases continue to rise.

Last week, the county announced the opening of a testing site at the Oak Bend Medical Center. The facility handled the first tests for the county.

The county announced on Monday that it teamed up with AccessHealth and Luminare, a Houston-based health tech company, to launch the site as well as an online assessment tool.

Much like the process at free testing sites in Harris County, you are first required to complete a screening online. If you pass the online screening test, you will be given a unique code, which will be required when you visit the site.

"We are thankful for the partnership with AccessHealth to assist in bringing testing capabilities to Fort Bend County," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. "AccessHealth is a great asset to the county and I am honored to have their support."

The county said those considered to be 'high-risk' of contracting the virus, such as healthcare professionals, first responders, or people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility, will be given priority.

The testing site will operate as long as there are supplies readily available, the county said.

Fort Bend County residents may also choose to visit other testing sites in Harris County or the city of Houston. Those sites are still open to Fort Bend County residents.

County officials will be conducting a live virtual press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday to provide further details on the testing site. You can watch live on ABC13.com.




