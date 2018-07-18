INSECT

FIGHT THE BITES: How to treat common insect bites during the summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Ticks, ants and fleas can turn summer into a bummer. (Image via Westchester County )

ABC13 Staff
Summertime means more opportunities for an insect bite, and it's not just the mosquitoes you have to worry about.

Let's take a look at the three most common insect bites and how to treat them:

TICK BITES
These bites are normal this time of year. If you do get bitten by a tick, the most common symptoms are flu-like and occasionally include a rash. Most tick bites can be treated with antibiotics, but you will need to go to a doctor.

FLEA BITES

These bites are most common in households with a family pet. You'll know you've been bitten if you see little red bumps. Often they will appear in clumps of three. It's important not to scratch your bite. Instead, take an antihistamine or use topical ointments.

ANT BITES
If you're in the grass a lot, you're likely to find some ants. Not only do these bites hurt, they sting. The best thing to do is wash with soap and water, then put ice in a wash cloth and hold for 10 minutes. For more severe bites, antihistamines work here too.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthinsectskin carechildren's healthbody sculpt
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INSECT
Yikes! Woman finds black widow spider in grapes
ASSASSIN MOSQUITOES: Fighting bugs with more bugs
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Man stung by wasps while working on home dies
More insect
HEALTH & FITNESS
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Applying sunscreen? Follow the 'shot glass rule'
Angelman Syndrome Clinic opens at Texas Children's Hospital
Family hoping for miracle to get sick baby back to Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in Katy mother's drive-by shooting
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Show More
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
More News