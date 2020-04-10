Emotional tour inside specialized Houston unit treating COVID-19 patients

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 has abruptly changed the lives of people all across the world, but arguably, healthcare workers have experienced the greatest shift.Hospitals have been forced to make expansion arrangements as coronavirus causes the capacity to swell.Inside Houston Methodist Hospital in Katy, a new department has been built where there was once a labor and delivery unit.During the tour, HIDU Nursing Leader Pablo Vasquez said he relates being a nurse in this pandemic to being a midwife. "To be with someone on their bedside when they're going through that transition, it's almost like a midwife to the soul."The new Highly Infectious Disease Unit is run by certified nurses who volunteered to treat coronavirus patients, with the hopes of releasing them quickly.However, that's not always the case. As of April 10, the greater Houston area had a total of 3,468 COVID-19 cases, with 70 patient deaths.