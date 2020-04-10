Coronavirus

Emotional tour inside specialized Houston unit treating COVID-19 patients

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 has abruptly changed the lives of people all across the world, but arguably, healthcare workers have experienced the greatest shift.

Hospitals have been forced to make expansion arrangements as coronavirus causes the capacity to swell.

Inside Houston Methodist Hospital in Katy, a new department has been built where there was once a labor and delivery unit.

During the tour, HIDU Nursing Leader Pablo Vasquez said he relates being a nurse in this pandemic to being a midwife. "To be with someone on their bedside when they're going through that transition, it's almost like a midwife to the soul."

The new Highly Infectious Disease Unit is run by certified nurses who volunteered to treat coronavirus patients, with the hopes of releasing them quickly.

However, that's not always the case. As of April 10, the greater Houston area had a total of 3,468 COVID-19 cases, with 70 patient deaths.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskatymedicalcoronavirus testinghospitalcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Katy teenager offers energetic free virtual dance classes
Why is Texas last in the nation for COVID-19 testing?
Gov. Abbott wants to safely reopen businesses in Texas
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man believed to be murder victim's son leads police to body
Why is Texas last in the nation for COVID-19 testing?
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Cold blast coming next week?
Houston mayor speaks at Lakewood Church ahead of Easter
Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women
Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston
Show More
Feds find huge spending waste in adult border camp 
XFL lays off all employees and has no plans for 2021 season
Gov. Abbott wants to safely reopen businesses in Texas
Now is the time to think about refinancing your home
Harris Co. emergency mgrs. encourage service at a distance
More TOP STORIES News