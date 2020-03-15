Coronavirus

Mayor Turner says drive-thru testing will be available in Houston by mid-week

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is anticipating its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to be up and running by the middle of the week, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"We could have several sites," he said. "Between the city and the county, perhaps two to four locations."

Although those locations have not been determined, Turner says first responders and health care workers will be the first to receive the test, which had been log-jammed at the CDC because of the demand for the high-tech kits required to process the samples.



Friday, private labs and hospitals were able to start conducting their own tests. Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp and Roche are the private labs involved in the testing.

The problem now, Turner said, is protecting the workers who'll be administering the tests in the drive-through operations.

RELATED: WHAT STATES PROVIDE COVID-19 TESTING
EMBED More News Videos

With the situation around COVID-19 evolving, health experts are answering your questions.



"There's a shortage of personal protection equipment, and you can't have the nurses and staff being exposed to the virus without proper safeguards," he said. "That will be the next problem, and the government should divert production of protective gear, including N-95 face masks, to the increased testing."

After first responders and health professionals on the front lines are tested, at-risk people, including seniors, and those with underlying health conditions will be prioritized, according to information released today by Vice President Pence, who said testing is now available in all 50 states.

Two-thousand labs are also said to be coming online with high speed testing.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster as COVID-19 cases climbed and reached into every state.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncdccoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Walmart, H-E-B adjust hours due to coronavirus fears
Coronavirus cancellations: Illinois to close all bars, restaurants
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 28 Houston-area coronavirus cases
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350K to Houston Food Bank
Help Mattress Mack assist seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
UH baseball team quarantines after member has COVID-19 symptoms
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
This RodeoHouston event won't be canceled
A stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away
Show More
Teen shot during argument at Atascocita High School
COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
Moms fear for sons health as temperature checks delay arrivals
Travel precautions to take in wake of coronavirus outbreak
NYC mayor not ruling out lockdown as NJ considers curfew
More TOP STORIES News