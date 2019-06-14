traffic

Could North Freeway changes bring more pollution to Houston?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The neighborhoods on Houston's north side are bracing for big changes in the coming years as TxDOT prepares to reconstruct and add lanes to I-45 between the North Beltway 8 and downtown Houston.

The non-profit Air Alliance Houston is especially concerned about the health and quality of life for people living nearby.

The group wants TxDOT to carefully consider the historic significance of these neighborhoods, and take specific action to make sure any additional pollution this brings to the north side is mitigated, including the use of air monitors.

"Install air monitors so that staff at campuses can make decisions, on a particular day depending on what the air quality is," said Bakeyah Nelson, executive director of Air Alliance Houston.

TxDOT released a statement from the Director of Environmental Affairs, Carlos Swonke, saying in part, "TxDOT has met with HISD regarding the schools along the corridor and we are responding to concerns about construction noise, dust, access and safety. We are looking for opportunities for vegetative screens, noise reduction and air filtration as ways to minimize negative effects."

The City of Houston and TxDOT have joined to host two more public meetings on the North Freeway Improvement Project at the following dates and locations:

Thurs., June 20, 2019
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Harris County Department of Education
6300 Irvington Blvd., Houston, TX 77022

Wednesday, June 26, 2019
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonpollutionair qualitytraffic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Loose tire slams into Jeep on the highway: Video
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Overturned big rig creates 6-hour traffic nightmare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News