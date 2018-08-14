HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Over a hundred people in 21 states have contracted the measles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday afternoon that 107 people from 21 states, including Texas, have reported contracting the measles.

The other states included are Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington.

This number will likely outpace the number of measles cases reported in 2017.

There were 118 cases in 2017, and only 86 the year before that.

The last outbreak was in 2015 when 188 people contracted measles.

The outbreak was linked to an amusement park in California where it is thought that a traveler from overseas brought it to the U.S.

Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms show up in 10-14 days after exposure. The symptoms last 7-10 days and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes followed by a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Complications from measles can get much more serious.

RELATED: Measles symptoms: Signs you might have an infection
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeasleshealthcdcu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mom warning parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
New Uptown gym Breathe Moore Training offers personalized workouts
MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in cancer care in the U.S.
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Texas City police search for 2 more suspects in murder of Lucy Bertrand
Man arrested in 2017 jewelry heist at The Woodlands Mall
3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon
Ali Irsan sentenced to death for honor killings
Woman says man with syringe shot substance at her
$50 million lawsuit filed over woman's wrongful cremation
City claims existing migrant child facility has incorrect permit
Houston rapper Travis Scott giving away $100,000 to fans on Twitter
Show More
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
Report details sex abuse by more than 300 Catholic priests
Joel Osteen honored by city of Houston for post-Harvey help
Parents outraged over HISD abruptly closing charter school
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
More News