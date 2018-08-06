Blue Cross Blue Shield is making some big changes that could affect half a million Texans.If you have an HMO plan with the insurance company, you should be aware that Blue Cross Blue Shield will no longer pay for an out-of-network ER visit if it is not serious or life-threatening.Claims will be evaluated by a medical director to determine the reason a patient chose to go to the ER, and whether treatment could have been handled by a clinic or family physician.Critics claim the program forces patients to make untrained diagnoses and potentially skip treatment if they fear medical bills will not be paid.