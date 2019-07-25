Health & Fitness

Almost 100 people contract salmonella from popular dog treat

The treats you're feeding your dog could be making you and your family sick, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The CDC reports that 93 people have become sick from an outbreak of salmonella across 27 states, including Texas. The illness is linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.

On July 3, 2019, Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears stocked in open bins because they might be contaminated with Salmonella.

The CDC recommends that you do not feed the recalled pig ears to your dog. They say to throw them away in a secure container so that your pets and other animals can't eat them.

A common supplier of pig ear treats in this outbreak has not been identified.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12-72 hours after coming in contact with the infected food. See your healthcare provider if you are concerned about symptoms.
