Affordable adult day center cares for those with dementia in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know many of you are not only focused on raising your children, but also caring for aging parents.The BakerRipley Dementia Day Center, formally known as Sheltering Arms Senior Services, has been around for 32 years in southwest Houston. They offer services affordable for any family.For two years, Shepherd Ellis has been trusting BakerRipley Dementia Day Center with his wife Nita's care."When we came to the day center, I felt so comfortable because I knew she was in good hands," said Shepherd. "So I could work my day job without being concerned about her."With a full-time nurse on staff, a staff to patient ratio of 1 to 6 and activities every 30 minutes, Shepherd not only feels content, but has learned a lot along the way."I was able to learn things from the day center about how to deal with Alzheimer's, plus they have workshops from other entities," said Shepherd."We have physical activities such as exercising, dance class and Tai Chi," said Katie Scott, Sr. Director of Dementia and Caregiver Support Services. "We have cognitive stimulating activities, word games, and current event discussions."You have the choice of when to drop off, how many days a week you want your loved ones to attend and there are ways to help you save."We offer an in-house scholarship which can reduce the rate. We also have great partners with Harris County Area Agency on Aging as well as the VA," said Scott.Some individuals attend the day center at absolutely no cost. Some pay as little as $18 using these discounts. A full day without help will run you $80 a day.