stretch your dollar

Affordable adult day center cares for those with dementia in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know many of you are not only focused on raising your children, but also caring for aging parents.

The BakerRipley Dementia Day Center, formally known as Sheltering Arms Senior Services, has been around for 32 years in southwest Houston. They offer services affordable for any family.

For two years, Shepherd Ellis has been trusting BakerRipley Dementia Day Center with his wife Nita's care.

"When we came to the day center, I felt so comfortable because I knew she was in good hands," said Shepherd. "So I could work my day job without being concerned about her."

With a full-time nurse on staff, a staff to patient ratio of 1 to 6 and activities every 30 minutes, Shepherd not only feels content, but has learned a lot along the way.

"I was able to learn things from the day center about how to deal with Alzheimer's, plus they have workshops from other entities," said Shepherd.

"We have physical activities such as exercising, dance class and Tai Chi," said Katie Scott, Sr. Director of Dementia and Caregiver Support Services. "We have cognitive stimulating activities, word games, and current event discussions."

You have the choice of when to drop off, how many days a week you want your loved ones to attend and there are ways to help you save.

"We offer an in-house scholarship which can reduce the rate. We also have great partners with Harris County Area Agency on Aging as well as the VA," said Scott.

Some individuals attend the day center at absolutely no cost. Some pay as little as $18 using these discounts. A full day without help will run you $80 a day.

You can get more information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustondementiaelderlystretch your dollar
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Shop Seabrook fish markets for incredible deals on fresh fish
New Houston store offering 70 percent off designer goods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News