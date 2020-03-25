Houston-area COVID-19 cases climb to 928

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With new cases added to the staggering count everyday, the Houston-area is also reporting more deaths while the number of those who've recovered is also increasing;
An estimated 58 people in the Houston area who've tested positive for the virus have reportedly recovered as of Sunday, according to reports from a number of health officials.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 928
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 286 cases, 2 deaths
Harris County: 240 cases, 1 death
Brazoria County: 61 cases
Brazos County: 44 cases, 2 death
Chambers County: 5 cases
Fort Bend County: 119 cases, 1 death
Galveston County: 70 cases
Grimes County: 2 cases
Liberty County: 2 cases
Matagorda County: 17 cases, 1 death
Montgomery County: 65 cases
Wharton County: 5 cases
Walker County: 2 cases
Washington County: 6 cases
Austin County: 2 cases
San Jacinto: 1 case
TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN
