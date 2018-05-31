STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

What can bone broth do for you?

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez breaks down the health benefits of bone broth.

It looks like the bone broth food trend is picking up steam again.

You may have heard people talking about this and the possible health benefits that drinking bone broth can do for you.

According to Shape magazine, there are five things bone broth can do for your body.

It can help to alleviate joint pain and arthritis because it contains several compounds, including glucosamine.

Bone broth can also help heal and repair your gut, including help with constipation.

The broth is full of minerals that boost your immune system.

Having trouble falling or staying asleep? Bone broth has an amino acid called glycine that's been shown to help people with insomnia, fatigue and drowsiness during the day.

Finally, look younger! Who doesn't want that? Bone broth is a rich source of collagen.

Some research shows ingesting collagen can improve skin's elasticity. It can even help your hair and nails.

You can drink bone broth, but you can also use it to make grains like quinoa. Instead of water, use it as a base for soup.

It can be easy to make at home. I found a recipe on Pinterest from the Health Nut Mama blog to make bone broth using an Instant Pot.

Visit the blog to see how it's done!
