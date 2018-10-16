30K pounds of meat shipped to Texas restaurants recalled

A Louisiana company is recalling 15 tons of packaged ready-to-eat chicken and pork products produced since January 2017 for five restaurants or chains in Louisiana and Texas.A La Carte Foods of Belle Rose made the six products with sausage that hadn't been federally inspected, according to a recall notice late Monday from the US Food and Drug Administration.The FDA says it has not had any confirmed reports of illness from the products, which were made from Jan. 3, 2017 through Oct. 2, 2018.They include jambalaya, gumbo, and red beans with sausage, all sent frozen in 12-pound packages, and totaled 30,438 pounds, according to the FDA.A La Carte sells more than 100 items to restaurants under its own brands, A La Carte and Southern Casual, according to its website.Each of those in the recall was made specifically for one restaurant and carried that restaurant's name, FDA spokesman Buck McKay said Tuesday. One restaurant had bought both gumbo and red beans with sausage; the others bought one product each, according to the recall notice.McKay would not identify the company that supplied the sausage.A La Carte did not immediately respond to requests for comment.According to the notice, the restaurants in question were Ponchatoulas, Crazy Cajun, Phil's Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant, Steamboat Bill's and Southern Spoon.The FDA did not say where in Louisiana or Texas the restaurants are located.