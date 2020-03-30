What to know after 2 METRO workers test positive for COVID-19

Enhanced the cleaning and disinfecting of its buses

Since March 20, encouraged social distancing by placing tags on buses and rail to reduce the number of available seats by 50 percent and adding vehicles on heavily traveled routes to help accomplish that

On March 23, METRO implemented back-door boarding and temporarily suspended collecting fares to avoid unnecessary contact

As of Monday, March 30, METRO will only focus on connecting riders to essential destinations, like work or the grocery store following the 'Stay Home, Work Safe" order issued by County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bus operator is among the two METRO employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.METRO said it received the positive results for the bus operator and a METROLift Dispatcher on March 29.The METROLift employee works in the dispatch area and was last on the job March 26. The company says the employee does not interact with the public.The bus operator last worked March 25 and drove the 412 Greenlink Circulator route from 6 a.m. until 2:17 p.m. on the following days: March 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 23. The operator also drove the 247 Fuqua Park & Ride from 6:18 a.m. to 9:17 a.m. on March 24 and 25.METRO says anyone who rode the routes driven by the operator in the last 14 days should monitor themselves for possible symptoms, contact your health care provider as soon as you develop symptoms, and self-isolate. That also means refraining from using public transportation.According to METRO, the buses used for the routes by the driver who tested positive have been temporarily removed from service for additional sanitation.METRO said it is also working with public health officials so they can identify and notify anyone who rode the bus on these routes in the last 14 days.It is doing the following to help slow the spread of the virus and minimize the exposure:Starting Monday, METRO will take the changes further, planning to only focus on connecting riders to essential destinations like work or the grocery store.Most Park & Rides will be suspended until further notice and all HOV lanes will be closed.METRO also promises extra staff will be on hand to disinfect buses during the day.