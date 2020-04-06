coronavirus texas

2 H-E-B workers at Houston location test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two H-E-B employees in Houston have tested positive for COVID-19.

An alert sent to workers Monday read that the two employees work at the Bunker Hill location, which is along the Katy Freeway.

"All Partners who were in direct contact with the confirmed case have been notified directly," the message read.

"Our Medical Advisors believe your risk is minimum," the alert said, adding that anyone with concerns should talk to their store leader or manager.

It did not give information on whether store operations would be affected.

Last week in the Houston area, three CVS employees tested positive for coronavirus, prompting two stores to shut down. Both locations are now back open.

Two Amazon employees, including one in the Katy area and the other at a warehouse on Ella, also tested positive in recent weeks.

