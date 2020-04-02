Health & Fitness

3 Houston-area CVS employees test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two CVS stores in the Houston area shut down this week after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from CVS said they were informed that one employee at its W. Fuqua Street location and two employees at their location on Kirby Drive tested positive for coronavirus.

Both locations were shut down immediately for a brief period of time while workers cleaned and disinfected the premises.

The three employees and co-workers who were exposed to the employees have been placed under a 14-day quarantine.

Both locations are now back open.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscvscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News